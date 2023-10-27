Trauma can leave you ‘stuck in states of anger,' say experts—here's how to heal and move forward

From the tragic stories coming out of the Israel-Hamas war to the all-too-frequent reports of mass shootings, hate crimes and domestic violence, many people around the world end up experiencing trauma.

Survivors can feel "as if the event is occurring again and again and again" both mentally and physically, says Karina Hester, a licensed therapist specializing in trauma. "Some of those flashbacks can be caused by exposure to regular everyday elements," she says, "like a song, a smell, a noise."

Responses can vary. Here's how they can manifest — and how to treat them, according to experts.

Survivors 'may find themselves reacting with anger'

After a traumatic event, survivors can experience an array of reactions. These include self-blaming and low self-esteem, says Hester, as well as "absolute isolation, loss of pleasure in activities that once were important for that individual" and a detachment from the world as if watching it and not living in it.

"They may be stuck in states of anger," says Janina Fisher, a psychotherapist and expert on trauma. "They may find themselves reacting with anger to their loved ones."

Physically, they may experience trouble sleeping, "problems with digesting food, heart palpitation, sweating, rapid eye movement, adrenaline rushes," says Hester, among other symptoms.

'Even a brisk simple walk can help'

To help the healing process, several habits are worth picking up.

"Practice some physical activity," in consultation with your doctor, says Hester, adding that "even a brisk simple walk can help." Eat healthy foods and drink liquids like water. Work on a robust sleep routine. Hester suggests trying some breathing exercises as well.

Another piece of advice? Try leaning on the people around you. "Surround yourself with supportive individuals," she says. "Individuals who are safe, who are compassionate, who are attuned to your pain."

And make sure those people understand what's helpful, which means "not victimizing, not blaming, not minimizing that individual's experience."

Look for a professional who has training in trauma

Finally, get professional help. Search for "a mental health clinician that has experience in and training in assisting clients or patients with trauma symptoms," says Hester.

She suggests calling your health insurance, getting the names of some professionals in your network and calling and asking them directly if they're trained in trauma treatment. Crowdsource suggestions "by asking friends, through word of mouth," says Fisher, or by Googling trauma treatment therapists.

There are mental health services for the uninsured as well. Search for local or online options and call to see what they can offer. You can also do a search for therapists who are open to pay by a sliding scale on Psychology Today, or dial 988, the national lifeline for crisis, distress and suicidality prevention. It offers free, 24/7 services in English and Spanish.

A counselor can help you work through day-to-day activities you may find challenging or triggering.

If you're having trouble leaving the house, for example, "we might ask someone, 'Notice what happens if you just relax that arm that is reaching toward the door,'" says Fisher. "'Notice what happens if you observe the pounding heart as just your heartbeat rather than a warning.'"

How long treatment takes depends on the person, says Fisher. The important thing is to start working through the pain.

