Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Jump After Inflation Data Comes in Hotter Than Expected

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Source: NYSE

Treasury yields climbed Wednesday after consumer price data showed hotter-than-expected inflation.

The rise in yields gained steam after a poor auction of 30-year bonds Wednesday afternoon. The poor demand sent Treasury prices lower and yields even higher.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped 11.2 basis points, rising to 1.561% by 1:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 11 basis points to 1.931%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Wednesday's pop marked a reversal in a puzzling decline in rates. Despite inflation fears, the 10-year yield declined from as high as 1.70% in October to as low as 1.41% on Tuesday.

Money Report

personal finance 10 mins ago

Don't Wait to Ask for a Raise—Here's How

personal finance 23 mins ago

Inflation Surged Again in October. Here's What's More Expensive

The consumer price index, which is a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% from a year ago, hitting its highest level since December 1990. That also came higher than the 5.9% Dow Jones estimate.

On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.9% against the 0.6% estimate.

The data comes as the Federal Reserve has begun talking about normalizing monetary policy, starting with tapering its asset purchases by the end of the month. Investor attention is now turning to when the Fed will look to raise interest rates.

"'Overall, it was a troubling read on inflation for the Fed's baseline assumption that consumer prices will moderate in 2022," Ian Lyngen, BMO's head of U.S. rates, said in a note. "Since the release, we've seen the 3 year sector lead the downtrade as investors bring forward rate hike expectations assuming the Fed will need to normalize policy rates sooner rather than later."

After the CPI release, traders moved up their expectations for when the first Fed rate hike would occur. The Fed funds futures market now sees the central bank's first full rate hike coming as soon as July 2022.

CNBC's Yun Li and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19Joe BidenMarkets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us