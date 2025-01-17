Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields continue to fall as investors await housing data

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 22, 2024. 
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields continued to slide on Friday as investors awaited housing data.

At 4:05 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury fell more than one basis point to 4.6006%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell more than one basis point to 4.2297%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices have an inverted relationship.

Investors are anticipating further economic data on Friday, including December's housing starts data, which will show the number of new residential construction projects. They will also await building permit data for December, expected to be published at the same time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Treasury yields plummeted on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield sliding 13 basis points, and the 2-year yield dropping 10 basis points.

That was after December's consumer price index was published, and the core inflation rate slowed to 3.2% on an annual basis, lower than the 3.3% forecast by economists polled by Dow Jones. Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, grew 0.2% on a monthly basis, which was also lower than expected.

Headline inflation was up 0.4% on a monthly basis and 2.9% on an annual basis.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Top EU official denies softer approach to Big Tech, cites ‘very clear legal basis' for regulation

news 3 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: China's GDP meets official target, Apple has worst day in months

After the release of this data, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on Thursday that the central bank may lower interest rates multiple times this year if inflation continues to ease.

"As long as the data comes in good on inflation or continues on that path, then I can certainly see rate cuts happening sooner than maybe the markets are pricing in," Waller said on "Squawk on the Street" in an interview with Sara Eisen.

 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us