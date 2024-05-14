Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields dip as investors await key inflation data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as investors awaited fresh inflation data and looked to remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers.

At 4:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by less than one basis point to 4.4747%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.8400% after falling by over one basis point.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors looked to fresh key economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials, scanning them for hints about the path ahead for monetary policy.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

April's producer price index, which tracks inflation on a wholesale level, is due out Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting the PPI to have risen 0.3% from the previous month.

This is the first of two key inflation reports slated for the week, with the consumer price index for April being expected Wednesday. According to a Dow Jones survey, economists are anticipating it will reflect a 3.4% increase from a year ago and a 0.4% rise on a monthly basis.

That comes after the Fed said at its last meeting that there been "a lack of further progress" on inflation returning to its 2% target. Policymakers have also repeatedly said that they are looking to data for evidence about inflationary pressures cooling before they feel ready to cut interest rates.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Home Depot will report earnings before the bell. Here's what to expect

news 39 mins ago

Diamond giant De Beers faces spin-off amid wider restructuring as Anglo American takeover pressure mounts

The data could therefore affect investor expectations about when rates may be cut and how many cuts could come this year — should the CPI and PPI suggest inflation is cooling, expectations for rate cuts may grow, and vice versa.

More Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, are also slated to speak this week and may provide fresh insights about the monetary policy outlook.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us