Treasury Yields Tick Higher as Investors Monitor Developments in Ukraine, Monetary Policy

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

  • The number of pending home sales in the U.S. in February, is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan is also expected to release its final March consumer sentiment reading at 10 a.m. ET.
  • There are no auctions scheduled to take place on Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday morning, as investors continued to monitor developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as with monetary policy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 2 basis points higher to 2.3630% at 6 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up less than basis point to 2.5182%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

On Thursday, NATO committed extra troops along its eastern flank. In addition, the U.K. and U.S. announced more sanctions against Russian elites and officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that NATO would respond "in kind" if Russian used weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, an even more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve on interest rate hikes saw the 10-year Treasury yield trade around multi-year highs this week.

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes, shared doubts on Friday that the Fed could "engineer a soft landing" for the economy given that uncertainty had already pervaded the bond market.

"It will be hard for the behind-the-curve Fed to calibrate a response that succeeds in reining inflation in, without hurting growth and the labour market too much," she said in a note.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak about central bank digital currency at a virtual seminar on Friday, at 12 p.m. ET.

CNBC's Christina Wilkie contributed to this market report.

