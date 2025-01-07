Money Report

Treasury yields hold steady as investors await fresh economic data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on the last day of trading for the year on Dec. 31, 2024.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest key data that will provide fresh insights into the state of the economy and the labor market.

At 4:15 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by just over one basis point to 4.6321%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last less than one basis point lower to 4.2682%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

A series of key economic data points are slated for publication this week, with the state of the labor market coming into focus.

Tuesday will see the release of ISM's latest PMI report for the services sector as well as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs). Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting it to reflect 7.7 million job openings.

ADP's private payrolls report will then follow Wednesday and is forecast to show that 130,000 jobs were added in December, before the December jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected Friday. That will include nonfarm payrolls data as well as the unemployment rate in the U.S.

Investors will be paying close attention to the data as it could influence their view on the potential outlook for monetary policy, specifically interest rates. It comes after the central bank in December suggested less interest rate cuts were on the horizon ahead of its next meeting on Jan. 28-29.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged then, with traders last pricing in an around 93% chance of interest rates being kept steady according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting are set to be released Wednesday and investors will be scanning for those for additional insight into policymakers' thinking and their expectations for the economy.

