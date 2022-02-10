Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Inch Higher as Investors Brace Themselves for Key Inflation Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • January's consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.
  • The number of jobless claims filed during the week ended Feb. 5 is also due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed early on Thursday, as investors braced themselves for key inflation data, due out later in the morning.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 1 basis point to 1.9406% at 4:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced by 1 basis point to 2.2465%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

January's consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The index is expected to show that prices grew by 0.4% on the previous month, and 7.2% year on year, which would be the highest increase since 1982.

Forecasts of hotter inflation readings have added to expectations around the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Wednesday that he foresees three or four interest rate hikes in 2022. However, he added that the central bank would have to see "how the economy responds, as we take our first steps through the first part of this year."

Morgan Stanley picks Asia chip stocks that will be in 'pole position' when tech speeds up again

Emerging markets fund manager explains why he didn't buy into India's largest IPO

Bill Miller says he's thinking about buying Peloton

JPMorgan pegs bitcoin’s value at $38,000, says NFTs are set to dominate digital assets

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

policy 14 mins ago

West Africa's Political System Could See ‘Complete Shakeup' as Coups Spike

politics 43 mins ago

Russia Set to Begin Massive Military Drills With Belarus; U.S. Slams ‘Escalatory' Action

In light of concerns around inflation and policy tightening, Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday that he believed the 10-year Treasury yield could top 2.5% this year.

"Rising bond yields will penalize the S&P 500 more than many other major indices because of the concentration of growth stocks within that index," he said. Jackson predicted at the beginning of the year that the S&P 500 could close 2022 lower than it started.

Meanwhile, the number of jobless claims filed during the week ended Feb. 5 is also due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions are scheduled to be held for $50 billion of 4-week bills, $40 billion of 8-week bills and $23 billion of 30-year bonds.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19Joe BidenMarkets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us