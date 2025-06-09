Money Report

Treasury yields inch lower ahead of U.S.-China trade talks in London

By Ganesh Rao, CNBC

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 4, 2025.
NYSE

Treasury yields have broadly stayed flat as investors await trade talks between Washington and Beijing on Monday.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down by 1 basis point to 4.50% at 1.45 a.m. ET. The 2-year yield was lower by 3 basis points to 4.01%, while the 30-year bond yield was flat at 4.97%.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move inversely in the bond market.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for renewed trade talks.

Bessent, who has been leading the administration's efforts to craft a deal with Beijing, will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Trump said.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will hold the first round of trade and economic talks with the U.S. during his trip to the U.K. from Sunday to Friday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday. He represented Beijing during bilateral talks with Washington in Switzerland last month and is China's lead trade negotiator.

U.S. inflation data is expected to be a key topic later in the week. The latest consumer price index is due out on Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Friday. Traders will be looking for clues about how the current tariff rates are affecting the economy.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

