Treasury yields little changed as investors fret over interest rate outlook

U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Thursday as investors considered the outlook for interest rates after fresh comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

At 4:14 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was up by just over one basis point to 4.1156%, The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by less than one basis point to 4.5555%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Powell on Wednesday reiterated that the central bank would be cautious and consider the risks when it comes to interest rate cuts.

"In considering any adjustments to the target range for the policy rate, we will carefully assess the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he said, speaking before the House Financial Services Committee.

"The Committee does not expect that it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent."

Powell noted that as the Fed expects rate cuts to begin later this year if the economy develops as anticipated by policymakers, and that rates have likely reached their peak.

His comments broadly echoed the sentiment conveyed by Fed officials in recent weeks, who have given few indications about a potential timeline for rate cuts and indicated their decision-making would be data-dependent.

On Thursday, Powell is slated to appear before the Senate Banking Committee. Investors will also be watching trade balance and initial weekly jobless claims data.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday. It is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, with markets pricing in the first rate cut for June.