Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields little changed as investors look to key labor data

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. 
NYSE

Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as investors awaited economic data, expected to be published through the week, including labor and manufacturing insights.

At 4:24 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose by less than one basis point to 4.1955%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield rose by more than one basis point to 4.1858%. On Friday, Treasury yields had fallen to its lowest levels since late October.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One basis point equals 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are keenly anticipating labor data which will offer insights about the strength of the U.S. economy.  

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

First, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for October will be published on Wednesday and provide estimates of the number of job openings, hires, layoffs, and quits.

The November jobs report will be published on Friday and is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 177,500 jobs last month, per FactSet's consensus estimate, up from 12,000 jobs in October.

Additionally, the unemployment rate is set to rise to 4.2%, up from 4.1% previously, per the FactSet estimate.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Chinese automakers BYD, Leapmotor and Xiaomi smash annual delivery targets ahead of schedule

news 2 hours ago

China bonds rally with 10-year yield hitting a multi-decade low on rate cut expectations

The jobs report is important for investors as it will be the last major look at the labor market before the Fed's Dec. 17-18 meeting, where they will decide on how much to cut interest rates. A strong labor report will put the Fed on the path to cut rates further.

Meanwhile, on Monday investors are expecting the ISM Manufacturing PMI report for November, which will offer insights about the health of the manufacturing economy. A PMI reading above 50% indicates an expanding manufacturing economy while below 50% suggests a decline.

Several Fed officials are expected to give speeches through the week, including Fed governor Christopher Waller on Monday, then Fed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, which investors will monitor closely for hints about future interest rate cuts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us