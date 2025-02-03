Money Report

Treasury yields little changed as investors weigh Trump's tariffs on global partners

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs on goods from key trade partners and their impact on the economy.

At 4:15 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was down more than one basis point to 4.5509%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was up more than three basis points to 4.2759%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are weighing the impact of tariffs on trade partners, with Trump signing an executive order on Saturday imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% duty on China. The U.S. does roughly $1.6 trillion in business with the three countries.

Canada has responded by threatening its own tariffs on the U.S., while Mexico is looking to impose levies on U.S. goods, and the Chinese government is filing a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization.

Investors can also expect a slew of manufacturing and jobs data through the week. The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI and the Manufacturing ISM report will both be published on Monday and will offer insights into the health of the manufacturing sector.

On Tuesday, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, referring to all open positions on the last business day of the month, will be released. Investors will also monitor speeches from Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly.

The January nonfarm payrolls report will be out on Friday and will provide clarity about the employment picture for 2025. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast that 175,000 jobs were added last month, while the unemployment rate is predicted to have remained unchanged at 4.1%.

