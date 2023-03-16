Treasury Yields Mixed as Investors Assess Stock Market Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday as investors closely watched developments on the stock market, especially the banking sector, and digested the latest inflation-related economic data.

At 5:33 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up over two basis points to 3.5167%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at around 4.0237% after rising by more than five basis points. It had fallen by over 30 basis points on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury dipped by under a basis point to 3.6855%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investors considered the prospects for the economy as uncertainty about bank stocks continued. U.S.-listed Credit Suisse shares had tumbled on Wednesday after the Saudi National Bank, which is Credit Suisse's largest investor, said it could no longer provide financial assistance to the Swiss bank.

Credit Suisse has since said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank. U.S.-listed shares of the bank were last up in pre-market trading.

That followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, which prompted fears about a systemic issue in the banking sector.

In both cases, many investors turned to traditionally safer assets like government bonds, sending yields lower.

Investors also digested the latest inflation data. On Wednesday, the producer price index report reflected a 0.1% price decline on a monthly basis. Economists had previously expected a 0.3% rise according to a Dow Jones survey.

Earlier in the week, data showed that consumer prices rose by 0.4% in February, in line with expectations.

The Federal Reserve is due to meet next week and will be making its latest interest rate decision then. Investors had been expecting a 50 basis point hike, but are now anticipating a smaller one of 25 basis points as they expect the Fed could prioritize stability in light of market turmoil.

On Thursday, building permit figures and housing starts for February and weekly initial jobless claims are due.