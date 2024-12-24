Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Christmas holiday

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened trading session ahead of the Christmas break.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 12 basis points lower at 4.586%, while the 2-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 4.340%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Tuesday will likely play out as a muted day for U.S. financial markets, given the early close at 1 p.m. ET for stock trading. The bond market stops activity at 2 p.m.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Markets will remain closed Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.

Economic data releases out Tuesday include the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey and Richmond Fed survey for December.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us