Treasury yields rise ahead of final inflation prints before Fed meeting

Treasury yields rose early Tuesday ahead of the final major inflation prints before the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 2 basis points higher at 3.721%, with the 2-year Treasury yield also up by 2 basis points at 3.691%.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Treasury yields have stablized after tumbling through last week when a series of labor market releases missed estimates. The data also sent U.S. stocks to their worst week of the year so far.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors are now keenly awaiting August's consumer price index, set to be published Wednesday, to see if headline inflation will ease further from July's 2.9% reading as expected.

That will be followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

Debate has erupted over whether the Fed could opt for a 50 basis point rather than a 25 basis point interest rate cut during the Sept. 17-18 meeting. Some analysts argue such a move would show the Fed's commitment to supporting jobs growth, as others contend it would be an unnecessary step that could sow market panic.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently places market pricing for a 50 basis point move at 27%, against 73% for the smaller move.