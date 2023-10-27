Treasury yields are slightly lower after key inflation data release

U.S. Treasury yields ticked down on Friday as investors parsed economic data that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and provide hints about the state of the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down by 1 basis point at 4.83%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, meanwhile, slipped 3.3 basis points to 5.01%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors also digested the latest personal consumption expenditures reading for September. Core PCE, which is the Fed's preferred inflation measure, ticked up 0.3% in September and 3.7% year-over-year, matching forecasts from economists polled by Dow Jones.

Markets are widely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged then, but investors will be closely watching for hints from the Fed about what could be on the horizon for rates and if there is a chance they could go higher still.

This comes as Thursday's reading of the gross domestic product for the third quarter came in stronger than expected. It reflected a 4.9% increase, according to the Commerce Department, above the 4.7% rise previously estimated by economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

However, weekly initial jobless claims figures, also published Thursday, suggested the labor market may be cooling slightly.