Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise as investors await first trade deal on tariffs

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 10, 2025. 
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors awaited the first trade deal on tariffs and digested the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision.

At 4:20 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was more than 2 basis points higher at 4.302%. The 2-year Treasury yield was up just over 2 basis points at 3.815%.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating a trade deal announcement between the U.S. and the U.K. on Thursday, making Britain the first country to finalize a tariff agreement. U.S. tariffs on the U.K. currently stand at a baseline level of 10%.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We will continue to take a calm and steady approach to talks and aim to find a resolution to help ease the pressure on UK businesses and consumers," said a government spokesperson from the U.K.'s Department for Business and Trade.

"Given that full trade deals take years to negotiate, this will likely be a framework and it will be interesting to see whether the 10% baseline tariff stays as that will provide an important template for negotiations with other countries and a good guide to the long-term tariff strategy of the US," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

Investors are also digesting the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday, with the central bank holding the benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, where it has been since December. It was a widely expected move.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

China's latest stimulus measures fail to impress as investors focus on U.S. trade talks

news 1 hour ago

CNBC's Inside India newsletter: India looks ready for a deal with the U.S. — but at what cost?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted in a post-meeting news conference that President Donald Trump's tariffs will delay the central bank's timeline for achieving its goals.

"What looks likely — given the scope and scale of the tariffs — is that we will see certainly the risks to higher inflation, higher unemployment have increased. And if that's what we do see — if the tariffs are ultimately put in place at those levels, which we don't know — then we won't see further progress toward our goals," he said. "We might see a delay in that."

Investors will also await further economic data, including weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET and the New York Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations later in the day.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us