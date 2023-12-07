Treasury yields rise as investors look to economic data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Thursday as investors considered the state of the economy, especially the labor market, and how it may affect Federal Reserve monetary policy.

At 4:13 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over three basis points to 4.159%. It had dipped as low as 4.117% on Wednesday, which marked its lowest level since early September.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by more than one basis point to 4.6153%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked to economic data for hints about the state of the labor market and signals about what the Fed's interest rate policy outlook may look like.

On Wednesday, ADP's employment change report indicated that private payrolls rose by 103,000 in November, fewer than the 128,000 previously expected according to a Dow Jones survey of economists.

This was the second set of data released this week that hinted at a cooler labor market, with the JOLTs report previously showing that job openings sharply declined in October with 9.73 million, which was also far lower than anticipated.

Weekly initial jobless claims are due Thursday, before the November jobs report is published Friday.

This is one of the last key data releases before the Fed meets to discuss monetary policy next week.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged then, but investors are hoping for hints about what officials expect for policy and the wider economy next year. That includes whether rate cuts are on the horizon and how policymakers expect the economy to fare while rates remain elevated.