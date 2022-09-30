Treasury Yields Slip Across the Board as Stocks Try to Rebound

Treasury yields fell across the board on Friday, as stocks tried to rebound from a major sell-off that sent the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 6 basis points to 3.686% at around 6:47 a.m. ET. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell 3 basis points on Friday to 4.145%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Market jitters about the Federal Reserve's economic policy and potential future interest rate hikes have been weighing on markets, amplified by a series of hawkish comments from Fed. The central bankers have made clear that fighting persistent inflation is top of their agenda.

On Thursday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she would be comfortable with interest rates rising as high as 5% in 2023, while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that she sees no reason to slow rate hikes.

Meanwhile, investor concerns about interest rates rising too quickly and a leading to a recession are rising.

A series of Fed speakers are due to make further comments on Friday.

Markets will also pay close attention to the release of personal spending and income data, which is expected to inch higher. Personal spending numbers in particular are a key indicator about the impact that inflation and rising interest rates are having on the general population's economic well-being.