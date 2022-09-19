Treasury Yields Tick Higher as Traders Anticipate the Fed's Next Move

Treasury yields ticked higher early Monday as traders anticipate the U.S. Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 1 basis point to trade at 3.8713% at 2:45 a.m. ET. It comes after the yield last week climbed above 3.9% — a level last seen in November 2007.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, meanwhile, was less than a basis point higher at 3.4554%. Yields move opposite to prices. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The Fed's two-day meeting is due to begin Tuesday, with most market participants expecting another 75-basis-point hike by the central bank. Some analysts have, however, argued the Fed could increase interest rates by a full point, or 100 basis points.

It comes after inflation rose more than expected in August. The consumer price index increased 0.1% for the month and 8.3% over the past year — higher than economists expected. The data has led investors to expect the Fed to double down on higher interest rates for longer, until prices fall.

Monday will see an auction of 13-week and 26-week Treasury bills. No major data releases are due.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Jesse Pound contributed to this report