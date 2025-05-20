Tron founder Justin Sun says he's the top $TRUMP meme coin holder

Justin Sun says he’s the top $TRUMP holder and will attend a private dinner with Donald Trump and a VIP reception.

Sun holds $18.6 million in $TRUMP tokens, on top of $75 million in Trump’s World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform that directs 75% of revenue to Trump-owned entities.

Sun is in talks with the SEC to resolve civil fraud charges.

Chinese-born crypto mogul Justin Sun says he's the top holder of the $TRUMP meme token and will be having dinner with President Donald Trump.

The dinner competition — a sweepstakes offering gala access to the sitting U.S. president — was open to anyone in the world willing to spend millions of dollars on a digital coin tied to Trump.

Late Monday night, Sun posted on X that he had secured the top spot in the $TRUMP token leaderboard, which earned him an invite to a private dinner with the president, as well as a VIP reception for the top 25 holders.

"Honored to support @POTUS and grateful for the invitation from @GetTrumpMemes to attend President Trump's Gala Dinner as his TOP fan!" he wrote. "As the top holder of $TRUMP, I'm excited to connect with everyone, talk crypto, and discuss the future of our industry."

Sun now holds $18.6 million worth of the Trump-themed meme token, on top of the $75 million he previously poured into World Liberty Financial — a separate Trump-linked crypto venture his sons have described as a decentralized bank designed to expand access to the financial system. 75% of the platform's revenue flows directly to Trump-owned entities.

Altogether, Sun's stake in the Trump family's crypto empire now tops $93 million.

Born in China, Sun is the crypto entrepreneur behind the Tron blockchain and is in talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve civil fraud charges.

The $TRUMP coin rose in value by about 2% on Tuesday to $13.27, according to Coinmarketcap.com. That values the circulating supply at $2.65 billion, making it the 39th most valuable cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is the most valuable at $2.1 trillion.

