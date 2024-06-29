Tropical Storm Beryl expected to become major hurricane by Monday

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen and become a "dangerous major hurricane" by Monday, bringing high winds and strong rain to the Caribbean

A hurricane watch is in effect for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, and Grenada.

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen and become a "dangerous major hurricane" by Monday, bringing high winds and strong rain to the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The storm, which formed on Friday, is forecast to hit the Windward Islands late Sunday.

The NHC said the storm's impact could be "destructive," and water levels could reach five to seven feet above normal tide levels. A hurricane watch is in effect for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, and Grenada. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Martinique, Dominica, and Tobago.

"The storm is likely to bring destructive hurricane-force winds and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the Windward Islands late Sunday night or Monday," the NHC posted on social media on Saturday.

Strong rains and flooding are also forecasted for parts of the central and western Caribbean.

"Heavy rainfall and localized flooding is expected across the Windward Islands Sunday night and Monday," the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory, projecting rainfall totals of three to six inches.

On Saturday afternoon, the storm was about 785 miles east of Barbados, moving west at 23 miles per hour, according to the advisory. It had maximum winds of about 65 miles per hour.