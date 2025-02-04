Trump administration sued over Jan. 6 information requests, health data scrubbing

The Trump administration was sued in separate civil complaints challenging a request for information about FBI employees who worked on cases involving President Donald Trump and the Capitol riot, and the removal of data from federal health agency websites.

The lawsuits are the latest in a growing number of legal salvos seeking to block — or slow down — the rapid-fire series of actions Trump and his allies have taken since he returned to the White House on Jan. 20.

The Trump administration was sued Tuesday in separate civil complaints challenging a request for information about FBI employees who worked on cases involving President Donald Trump and the Capitol riot, and the removal of data from federal health agency websites.

Both cases were filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The first case, a class-action complaint, was filed by a group of nine unidentified FBI current and former agents, and employees of the agency against the Department of Justice.

That suit seeks to block the publication or dissemination of information in surveys the plaintiffs or their supervisors have been ordered to fill out identifying "their specific role" in cases involving the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot criminal cases, and the criminal prosecution of Trump himself for retaining classified records after leaving the White House in early 2021.

The suit says that the survey was issued "to identify agents to be terminated or to suffer adverse employment action."

"Upon returning to the Presidency, Mr. Trump has ordered the DOJ to conduct a review and purge of FBI personnel involved in these investigations and prosecutions," the suit says. "This directive is unlawful and retaliatory, and violates the Civil Service Reform Act."

And the suit says the plaintiffs "reasonably fear that all or parts" of a list of FBI agents who worked on the Jan. 6 and Trump cases "might be published by allies of President Trump, thus placing themselves and their families in immediate danger of retribution by the now-pardoned and at-large Jan. 6 convicted felons."

