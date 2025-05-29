Trump advisor Hassett is confident tariffs will prevail despite judges' ruling

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said he fully believes the administration's efforts to use tariffs to ensure fair trade are perfectly legal and will resume soon.

The comments follow a ruling from judges on the Court of International Trade who said Trump exceeded his authority on tariffs.

A top economic advisor to President Donald Trump expressed confidence Thursday that court rulings throwing out aggressive tariffs will be overturned on appeal.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said in an interview that he fully believes the administration's efforts to use tariffs to ensure fair trade are perfectly legal and will resume soon.

"We're right that America has been mishandled by other governments," Hassett said during a Fox Business interview. "This trade negotiation season has been really, really effective for the American people."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The comments follow a ruling from judges on the Court of International Trade who said Trump exceeded his authority on tariffs, which are aimed both at combating barriers against American goods abroad and stemming the flow of fentanyl across the U.S. border.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that fentanyl is the primary driver in domestic overdose deaths, the judges ruled that related tariffs "fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders."

Hassett bristled at the ruling and said the administration will continue its anti-fentanyl efforts.

"These activist judges are trying to slow down something right in the middle of really important negotiations," he said. "The idea that the fentanyl crisis in America is not an emergency is so appalling to me that I am sure that when we appeal, this decision will be overturned."

The administration has multiple options to get around the judges' ruling, including other sections of trade laws it can utilize. However, Hassett said that's not the plan at the moment.

"The fact is that there are measures that we can take with different numbers that we can start right now. There are different approaches that would take a couple of months to put these in place," he said. "We're not planning to pursue those right now, because we're very very confident that this ruling is incorrect."