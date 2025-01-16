Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump and bitcoin: BlackRock predicts another historic year for crypto

By Krysta Escobar,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Bitcoin.
Cheney Orr | Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Bitcoin should rip higher under President-elect Donald Trump, according to BlackRock's ETF chief.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Samara Cohen, the firm's ETF and index instruments chief investment officer, thinks cryptocurrency deregulation will "absolutely" propel bitcoin to another historic year.

"There will be progress made on… FIT21 ["Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act.] There will be progress made on stable coins. There will be progress made just on definitions in taxonomy," she told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Cohen is behind the firm's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) – which is up 114% since its January 2024 debut and up almost 8% year to date. It comes as bitcoin briefly traded above $100,000 this week.

Despite the strong performance, she suggests cryptocurrency investors need an iron stomach.

"Bitcoin is a risky asset. So, 15% in the context of Bitcoin is not an enormous move. Investors should expect volatility," said Cohen. "But in the long term, the price of bitcoin is really going to be determined by the level and pace of adoption."

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open lower as investors await a slew of China data

news 18 mins ago

First Horizon CEO says he's cautious about interest rate cuts in 2025

On Monday, BlackRock announced the official launch of its iShares Bitcoin ETF on CBOE Canada.

And, it's not the only firm making an early year push deeper into cryptocurrency. Calamos Investments plans to launch its Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF next Wednesday – two days after Trump's inauguration. According to the press release, it's the "world's first 100% downside protected bitcoin ETF."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us