Trump and his adult children expected to be called to testify in New York fraud trial

New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to call former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children to testify at his civil fraud trial set to begin in New York next week, court documents showed.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump are among the 28 names on James' list of fact witnesses to be called in the case.

Also on that list are Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer and personal lawyer, and Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

