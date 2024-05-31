Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump blasts hush money conviction as political warfare

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Former President Donald Trump denounced his criminal hush money trial a day after a New York jury convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
  • The case relates to a 2016 hush money payment to porn Stormy Daniels by his then-fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen.
  • Trump's press conference was held at Trump Tower, where he had launched his 2016 Republican campaign for the White House.
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference, the day after a guilty verdict in his criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., May 31, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference, the day after a guilty verdict in his criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., May 31, 2024.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Former President Donald Trump angrily denounced his criminal hush money trial in rambling remarks Friday, a day after a New York jury convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump called the case "very unfair" as he cycled through many of his previously voiced criticisms of trial judge Juan Merchan, the prosecutors, witnesses, and the charges in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"These are bad people," Trump told reporters at Trump Tower, where he launched his first Republican presidential campaign nine years earlier.

"This can't be allowed to happen to other presidents," he said. "It should never be allowed to happen in the future, but this is far beyond me.

"This is bigger than Trump, this is bigger than me, this is bigger than my presidency."

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Warren Buffett is worried about potential for ‘huge losses' in booming, but still tiny insurance market

news 36 mins ago

More Americans will be able to file their taxes for free through the IRS next year

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee spoke for about 33 minutes, then left without taking questions.

A 12-member jury on Thursday afternoon found Trump guilty on all charges in the case filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The business records at issue with the case related to a scheme to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment Trump's then-personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged one-night sexual tryst with Trump.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us