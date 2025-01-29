Trump classified documents case: DOJ drops appeal against co-defendants

The Department of Justice moved to end its attempt to criminally try two men for their alleged efforts to help President Donald Trump hide classified government documents from officials seeking their recovery.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday moved to end its attempt to prosecute two men for their alleged efforts to help their former co-defendant President Donald Trump hide classified government documents from officials seeking their recovery.

The DOJ, in a court filing, asked to voluntarily dismiss an appeal that sought to revive its criminal case against the men: Trump's valet Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, a worker at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The filing at the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals was signed by Miami U.S. Attorney Hayden O'Byrne.

The DOJ after November's election dropped an appeal that sought to revive the criminal case against Trump because of a department policy that bars prosecutions of sitting presidents.

Trump had been charged by then-special counsel Jack Smith in U.S. District Court in south Florida with crimes related to his retention of classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago after the end of his first term in the White House in January 2021, and with obstructing the recovery of those records by officials.

