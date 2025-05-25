Money Report

Trump delays 50% tariffs on EU to July 9

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech, during the commencement ceremony at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York, U.S., May 24, 2025.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he agreed to an extension on the 50% tariffs on the European Union until July 9.

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so," he added.

Trump's post came after Von der Leyen said that she had a "good call" with Trump, but needed until July 9 to "reach a good deal."

"The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship," she wrote on X.

"Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively," she continued.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

