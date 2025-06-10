Trump deployment of National Guard, Marines to LA will cost $134 million: Pentagon official

A Pentagon official estimated the cost of deploying National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles will be $134 million.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that "every American citizen deserves to live in a community that's safe."

The troops were deployed to respond to protests over federal immigration enforcement actions in LA.

President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles to deal with immigration-enforcement protests will cost about $134 million, a Pentagon official said Tuesday.

Acting Pentagon Comptroller Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell said that estimate is largely based on costs of housing, travel and food for the troops.

McDonnell spoke at a House subcommittee hearing, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was testifying.

She said that the deployment, which as of now comprises 4,000 members of the California National Guard and about 700 Marines, is being funded by the military's Operation & Maintenance accounts.

Hegseth defended the necessity of deploying the troops. He said that the deployment would last 60 days.

"Every American citizen deserves to live in a community that's safe, and ICE agents need to be able to do their job," Hegseth said, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.