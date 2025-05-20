Trump fails to convince SALT caucus to back tax bill

President Donald Trump failed to sway key Republicans from blue states to drop opposition to a major tax bill over a cap on deductions for state and local taxes.

Opposition to the bill from the "SALT Caucus" threatens to derail the tax legislation, which Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hope to see passed before Memorial Day weekend.

The 2017 Republican tax bill capped SALTA deductions at $10,000. A proposal in the current tax bill calls for that deduction to be raised to $30,000, not high enough for some Republicans.

President Donald Trump failed during a visit Tuesday to Capitol Hill to sway key House Republicans from blue states to drop opposition to a major tax bill, which they say does not go far enough in boosting so-called SALT deductions for their constituents.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Opposition to the bill from the "SALT Caucus" threatens to derail the tax legislation, which Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hope to see passed before Memorial Day weekend.

The intra-party battle revolves around the question of the tax deduction allowed for state and local taxes on federal income tax returns.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A Republican tax bill in 2017 capped that deduction at $10,000 in what was seen as a political slap at Democratic-leaning states in the Northeast and California, where residents often pay much more than that state and local taxes.

A proposal in the current tax bill calls for that deduction to be raised to $30,000, but that is still not high enough for a number of GOP lawmakers from those blue states.

Trump, in his visit Tuesday to meet with Republican House members, told the SALT Caucus, "Let it go," NBC News reported.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.