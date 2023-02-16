Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Perjury Indictments in Trump Election Meddling Probe

A Georgia grand jury concluded that one or more witnesses in a probe into possible election meddling by former President Donald Trump may have lied under oath, and recommended a prosecutor pursue criminal indictments in those cases.

"A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," said the report, portions of which were unsealed a judge in Fulton County.

A Georgia grand jury concluded that one or more witnesses in a probe into possible election meddling by former President Donald Trump may have lied under oath, and recommended a prosecutor pursue criminal indictments in those cases.

The special grand jury also found no significant fraud in Georgia's 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden, according to portions of the final report on its monthslong investigation unsealed Thursday.

But the panel's conclusions on whether Trump, his lawyers and political allies committed crimes while pressuring state officials to overturn the election in his favor were not released Thursday.

Among other actions, the grand jury that was impaneled in May was known to be eyeing a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call by Trump, in which he urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes for him. That number of votes would have given Trump enough to win the state and its 16 Electoral College votes.

Those sealed sections are expected to become public at some future date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will determine whether to charge Trump or anyone else in the case.

In the unsealed sections, the grand jury said it received evidence involving more than 75 witnesses, most of which was delivered in person and under oath.

The report noted that the panel's extensive witness list included poll workers, investigators, technical experts and state officials, as well as "persons still claiming that such fraud took place."

"A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," the report said.

"The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," the report said.

The grand jury voted unanimously in concluding that "no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election," according to the report.

An attorney representing Trump in the probe did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the unsealed excerpts of the report.

Fulton County Superior Court Robert McBurney approved the disclosure of three portions of the final report because they do not identify any witnesses.

