Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump loses appeals court bid to halt Friday sentencing in New York hush money case

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York.
Seth Wenig | Via Reuters
  • A New York appeals court judge rejected a request by President-elect Donald Trump to delay his criminal sentencing Friday for his hush money case conviction.
  • Judge Ellen Gesmer denied the motion shortly after she held a hearing on Trump's request in Manhattan.
  • Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payment of $130,000 by his then-attorney to porn star Stormy Daniels.

A New York appeals court judge Tuesday rejected a request by President-elect Donald Trump to delay his criminal sentencing Friday for his conviction in a case related to payment of hush money to a porn star before the 2016 election.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Judge Ellen Gesmer denied the motion shortly after she held a hearing on Trump's request. On Monday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who conducted Trump's trial, refused to delay the sentencing.

Trump's lawyers had argued that Trump was entitled to a stay in the case because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that said presidents have presumptive criminal immunity for official acts taken in office.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Todd Blanche, attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, leaves the New York State Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in New York City, U.S., January 7, 2025. 
Adam Gray | Reuters
Todd Blanche, attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, leaves the New York State Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in New York City, U.S., January 7, 2025. 

The attorneys also claimed Trump would suffer irreparable harm and his constitutional rights would be violated if he were to be sentenced 10 days before he is due to be sworn in for a second term.

Gesmer was skeptical of those claims during the hearing.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Meta employees criticize Zuckerberg decisions to end fact-checking, add Dana White to board

news 31 mins ago

Trump won't rule out using U.S. military to control Panama Canal or Greenland

She noted that Merchan has already said he is not likely to give Trump any jail time. Merchan also has said he is inclined to not order Trump to serve any probationary sentence or pay any fine in the case.

"After consideration of the papers submitted and the extensive oral argument, movant's application for an interim stay is denied," Gesmer wrote in her ruling.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with his then-lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen paid Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about a purported one-time sexual tryst with Trump in 2006.

Trump denies having had sex with Daniels.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us