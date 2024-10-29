Trump Media shares halted for volatility as DJT rally accelerates

Trading of Trump Media shares was halted for volatility multiple times as the company majority-owned by Donald Trump ricocheted at the opening bell.

Trading of Trump Media shares was halted for volatility multiple times Tuesday morning as the company majority-owned by Donald Trump ricocheted in early trading.

The company, which trades as DJT on the Nasdaq, was halted for five minutes at 9:36 a.m. ET, when shares were trading up around 14%.

Trading was halted a second time at 9:42 a.m., with shares up nearly 9%. The company was halted again at 9:50 a.m.

Nearly 16 million DJT shares changed hands in the first 10 minutes of the trading day.

The volatile session came after DJT stock had already surged more than 21% on Monday on extremely heavy trading volume.

Those gains added to a pre-election stock rally that began in late September, after a monthslong sell-off that dragged the company's share price below $12.

Just over a month later, Trump Media shares were trading at more than four times that price.

The company's stock now far exceeds its recent peak in mid-July, when its share price soared after the Republican presidential nominee narrowly survived an assassination attempt.

Trump owns nearly 57% of the company, which operates the Truth Social platform. His stake at Monday's closing price was worth over $5.4 billion, representing more than half of his on-paper net worth, according to Forbes.

At the opening bell Tuesday, the former president's stake was worth over $6 billion.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.