Trump New York business fraud case verdict delayed to later in February

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron previously said he would try to issue his final ruling by the end of January.

New York Attorney General Letitia James in a lawsuit accuses Trump, his two adult sons, his company and its top executives of fraudulently inflating Trump's net worth.

A verdict in the New York civil business fraud trial of former President Donald Trump — which had been anticipated Wednesday — is now expected to arrive in early to mid-February, a court spokesman said.

That new timeline for the written decision by Judge Arthur Engoron is still a "rough estimate" and "subject to modifications," said Alfred Baker, spokesman for the New York State Office of Court Administration.

"But that's the working plan now," Baker said.

Engoron at the end of Trump's trial last month in Manhattan Supreme Court said he would try to issue his final ruling by Wednesday, but noted there was "no guarantee" he would stick to that timeframe.

That day passed, with reporters habitually refreshing the court's docket website, without the final judgment being posted.

In the case, New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, the Trump Organization, his two adult sons and top company executives of inflating Trump's net worth on his financial statements in violation of a state antifraud law.

Engoron before the trial found the defendants liable for fraud.

The trial was conducted to determine penalties and resolve other claims of wrongdoing from James' lawsuit. Engoron conducted the trial without a jury.

