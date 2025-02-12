Money Report

Trump reciprocal tariffs could come by Thursday, White House says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 10, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump could announce his reciprocal tariff plan before he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the White House said.

President Donald Trump could announce his reciprocal tariff plan before he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the White House said Wednesday.

"I do believe it will come before the prime minister's visit tomorrow," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House when asked about Trump's forthcoming announcement.

She added, "I will let the president discuss the details on the reciprocal tariff front, but this is something he believes strongly in."

Trump said Sunday that he planned to slap reciprocal tariffs on "every country" that imposes import duties on the U.S.

"Very simply it's if they charge us, we charge them," he said on Air Force One, NBC News reported.

