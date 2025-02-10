Money Report

Trump removes director of government ethics office

David Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and sworn into office in mid-December to serve a five-year term.

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

David Huitema, Director of the Office of Government Ethics, sits down with Reuters for his first interview on the job, at his office in Washington, U.S., Jan. 2, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump removed David Huitema as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the agency said.
  • The independent agency, which works to prevent financial conflicts of interest in the executive branch, said it is reverting to an acting director.

President Donald Trump has removed David Huitema as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the agency said Monday.

The independent agency, which works to prevent financial conflicts of interest in the executive branch, said it is reverting to an acting director.

Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in a 50-46 vote on Nov. 14 to serve a five-year term.

The current acting director is Shelley Finlayson, according to OGE's website.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

