Trump removes director of government ethics office

President Donald Trump has removed David Huitema as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the agency said Monday.

The independent agency, which works to prevent financial conflicts of interest in the executive branch, said it is reverting to an acting director.

Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in a 50-46 vote on Nov. 14 to serve a five-year term.

The current acting director is Shelley Finlayson, according to OGE's website.

