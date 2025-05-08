Trump says 10% is floor for tariffs; ‘Some will be much higher'

President Donald Trump said that 10% will be the floor for his tariffs on imports from other countries that seek trade agreements with the United States.

"Some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses and in many cases they didn't treat us right," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump's comment came as he discussed a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that 10% will be the floor for his tariffs on imports from other countries that seek to reach trade agreements with the United States.

"Some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses and in many cases they didn't treat us right," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump's comment came as he discussed a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

During that Oval Office event, Trump's Truth Social account said that U.S. tariffs on imports from the UK will remain at the baseline 10% rate that he imposed on most countries in the world in early April.

Asked by a reporter if that is "a template for these future trade deals," Trump replied, "No, no."

"That's a low number, they made a good deal," Trump said of the UK.

"One thing with U.K. ... they always treated us with great respect," he said.