Trump says 10% is floor for tariffs; ‘Some will be much higher'

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US President Donald Trump makes a trade announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025.
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said that 10% will be the floor for his tariffs on imports from other countries that seek trade agreements with the United States.
  • "Some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses and in many cases they didn't treat us right," Trump told reporters at the White House.
  • Trump's comment came as he discussed a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that 10% will be the floor for his tariffs on imports from other countries that seek to reach trade agreements with the United States.

"Some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses and in many cases they didn't treat us right," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump's comment came as he discussed a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

During that Oval Office event, Trump's Truth Social account said that U.S. tariffs on imports from the UK will remain at the baseline 10% rate that he imposed on most countries in the world in early April.

Asked by a reporter if that is "a template for these future trade deals," Trump replied, "No, no."

"That's a low number, they made a good deal," Trump said of the UK.

"One thing with U.K. ... they always treated us with great respect," he said.

