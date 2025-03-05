Money Report

Trump says a ‘little disturbance' from tariffs is OK, as markets reel from trade war

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Win Mcnamee | Via Reuters
  • President Donald Trump conceded before a joint session of Congress that his steep new tariffs will cause "a little disturbance."
  • Trump said it was worth it to reap what he promises will be the eventual benefits of his aggressive trade policy.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Donald Trump conceded before a joint session of Congress that his steep new tariffs will cause "a little disturbance," but maintained it was worth it to reap what he promises will be the eventual benefits of his aggressive trade policy.

"Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it's happening, and it will happen rather quickly," Trump said Tuesday night, during the first such speech of his second term.

"There will be a little disturbance, but we're okay with that," Trump said. "It won't be much."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

