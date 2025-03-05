Trump says a ‘little disturbance' from tariffs is OK, as markets reel from trade war

President Donald Trump conceded before a joint session of Congress that his steep new tariffs will cause "a little disturbance."

Trump said it was worth it to reap what he promises will be the eventual benefits of his aggressive trade policy.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

President Donald Trump conceded before a joint session of Congress that his steep new tariffs will cause "a little disturbance," but maintained it was worth it to reap what he promises will be the eventual benefits of his aggressive trade policy.

"Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it's happening, and it will happen rather quickly," Trump said Tuesday night, during the first such speech of his second term.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"There will be a little disturbance, but we're okay with that," Trump said. "It won't be much."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.