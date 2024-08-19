Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says he would offer Tesla CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet slot, but might end EV tax credit

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

David Swanson | Vincent Alban | Reuters
  • Donald Trump said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a role in his administration if he defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.
  • Trump, who is the Republican nominee, said he would consider eliminating a $7,500 tax credit for certain new electric vehicles.
  • Tesla sells EVs.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet position or an advisory role in his administration if he wins a second term in the White House.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Trump told Reuters in an interview that he would tap Musk for such a position "if he would do it."

But the Republican nominee also said he would consider getting rid of a $7,500 tax credit for certain new electric vehicles. That could affect business for Tesla, which sells EVs.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania.

Musk endorsed Trump in July, shortly after the former president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

3 red flags that you and your friend should not go on vacation together

news 2 hours ago

Former New York Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud, identity theft

Trump is set to face Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in November's election.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us