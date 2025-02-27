Money Report

Trump says Mexico, Canada tariffs will start March 4, plus additional 10% on China

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance, Washington, D.C., U.S., February 26, 2025. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters
President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4, and that China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date.

The sweeping 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada had been paused on Feb. 3 for one month, but the Trump administration had recently sown confusion about whether they would go back into effect when the delays expired.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

