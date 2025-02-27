Trump says Mexico, Canada tariffs will start March 4, plus additional 10% on China

President Donald Trump said his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4, and that China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date.

The sweeping 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada had been paused on Feb. 3 for one month, but the Trump administration had recently sown confusion about whether they would go back into effect when the delays expired.

