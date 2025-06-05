Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says Musk is upset over tax bill because of EV credit, NASA post

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not pitured) at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 5, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Elon Musk has been criticizing his proposed tax bill because the Tesla CEO is upset about the elimination of EV credits in the package, and his pick to run NASA being nixed by the Trump administration.

Trump spoke after days of Musk condemning the bill on social media.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Musk last week left his temporary government post overseeing DOGE, the Trump administration's effort to slash federal spending and employee headcounts. Musk also was the biggest financial back of Trump's 2024 campaign, spending more than $250 million on that effort.

"You know, I've always liked Elon," said Trump on Thursday. "I'd rather have him criticize me than the bill, because the bill is incredible.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us