Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says Skadden, Arps law firm will provide $100 million in pro bono legal services, avoiding executive order

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. 
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump announced that the large law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services to the federal government during the Trump administration.
  • The agreement, which Trump called "essentially a settlement," allows Skadden, Arps to avoid becoming the sixth elite law firm to be targeted by an executive order from Trump imposing various punishments.
  • Trump last week rescinded one of those executive orders after the targeted law firm Paul, Weiss, agreed to perform $40 million worth of pro bono — free — legal work for causes that the president supports.
  • Three targeted law firms, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, and Perkins Coie have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive orders targeting them.

President Donald Trump said Friday that the large law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services to the federal government during the Trump administration.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The agreement, which Trump called "essentially a settlement," allows Skadden, Arps to avoid becoming the sixth elite law firm to be targeted by an executive order from Trump imposing various punishments.

Trump last week rescinded one of those executive orders after the targeted law firm Paul, Weiss, agreed to perform $40 million worth of pro bono — free — legal work for causes that the president supports.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Earlier Friday, two targeted law firms, WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, filed federal lawsuits against the Trump administration over the executive orders targeting them.

A third targeted firm, Perkins Coie, sued the administration earlier this month.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us