Trump says Skadden, Arps law firm will provide $100 million in pro bono legal services, avoiding executive order

President Donald Trump said Friday that the large law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services to the federal government during the Trump administration.

The agreement, which Trump called "essentially a settlement," allows Skadden, Arps to avoid becoming the sixth elite law firm to be targeted by an executive order from Trump imposing various punishments.

Trump last week rescinded one of those executive orders after the targeted law firm Paul, Weiss, agreed to perform $40 million worth of pro bono — free — legal work for causes that the president supports.

Earlier Friday, two targeted law firms, WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, filed federal lawsuits against the Trump administration over the executive orders targeting them.

A third targeted firm, Perkins Coie, sued the administration earlier this month.

