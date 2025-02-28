Trump signals U.S. and U.K. could reach ‘real trade deal' without tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the U.K. could broker a "real trade deal" and escape tariffs amid ongoing negotiations sweetened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Thursday visit to the White House.

The Washington leader stressed that he was "very receptive" to the overtures of Starmer and noted that the two countries could arrive at "a deal that could be terrific."

Trump advocates tariffs as a means to reshape commercial relations, eliminate trade deficits and promote domestic manufacturing. But analysts warn the U.S. consumer could end up picking up the tab.

When asked during a joint press briefing whether Starmer had convinced Trump to avoid additional levies on Britain, Trump said, "He tried! He was working hard, I'll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there. But, he tried ... I think there is a very good chance that in the case of these two great friendly countries, I think we could end up with a real trade deal that ... where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary. We'll see."

The Washington leader stressed that he was "very receptive" to the overtures of Starmer — whom he repeatedly lauded as "very, very special person" and a "very tough" negotiator — and noted that the two countries could arrive at "a deal that could be terrific."

The warm rapprochement with the U.K. stands in sharp contrast with Trump's otherwise punitive tariff-led approach to redefining the U.S.' trade relationships globally since his return to the Oval Office in January. The Washington leader earlier on Thursday revealed plans to impose proposed 25% levies on imports from Mexico and Canada on March 4 after a one-month suspension of the initiative, also announcing that China — assiduously targeted on trade during Trump's first mandate — will be charged an additional 10% in duties on the same date next week.

Trump advocates tariffs as a means to reshape commercial relations, eliminate trade deficits and promote domestic manufacturing. But analysts warn that the U.S. consumer could end up picking up the tab, by way of higher prices on goods and the potential heating of inflation in the world's largest economy.

"We've been treated very unfairly in trade," Trump said Thursday, said, noting this applied to "friend and foe" alike.

Amid the increase in tensions, Trump has also threatened tariffs on the U.S.' longstanding transatlantic partners, leaving the European Union and the U.K. in a diplomatic race to avoid the step. In a Thursday escalation, the U.S. president said the European bloc, whose roots date back to the 1993 enforcement of the Maastricht Treaty, was " formed in order to screw the United States ... that's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it." The EU denies this claim.

Starmer, whose White House charm offensive included a letter from Britain's King Charles inviting Trump to an unprecedented second state visit to the U.K., took a conciliatory tone on Thursday, saying the two leaders had "had a really good discussion, a productive discussion, a good discussion" on trade.

"I think you're trying to find a divide between us that doesn't exist," he told reporters, noting that "Our trading relationship is not just strong, it's fair, balanced and reciprocal."

U.S. trade with the U.K. has been balanced on average, seesawing between surplus and deficit in recent years and leading British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves to reassure in late January that her country is "not part of the problem" for Washington.

This breaking news story is being updated.