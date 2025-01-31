Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China begin Saturday, White House says

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk, where he signed executive orders during a brief event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., Jan. 30, 2025.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

In an apparent ending to weeks of intense speculation, the White House confirmed Friday that President Donald Trump will be leveling aggressive tariffs this weekend on major U.S. trading partners.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Trump will be leveling 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada as well as a 10% duty on China, in retaliation for "the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The White House provided few details on exactly how the levies will be meted out, saying that they will be available for public inspection at some point Saturday.

Stocks, which had been positive earlier in the session, plunged on the news, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 200 points, or about 0.5%.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"These are promises made and promises kept by the president," Leavitt said.

There was no word on potential exemptions to the tariffs; the White House denied an earlier Reuters report that there would be at lease some exclusions rather than simply blanket measures covering all products.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us