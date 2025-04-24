Money Report

Trump tells Putin to ‘STOP!' Russian strikes on Kyiv

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt devastating missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
  • "Vladimir, STOP!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
  • "Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, after Russia launched what was one of the most damaging attacks on a major Ukrainian city since it invaded its neighbor more than three years ago.

"Not necessary, and very bad timing," Trump wrote. "Vladimir, STOP!"

"5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Trump's message to Putin came a day after the American president said he believed that "Russia is ready" for a peace deal with Ukraine.

"I think we have a deal with Russia," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump suggested that the holdup in getting that deal was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have to get a deal with Zelenskyy," Trump said. "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy. So far, it's been harder."

Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that he was cutting short a visit to South Africa to return home because of the attacks.

"Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing, the rubble of buildings is being cleared."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

