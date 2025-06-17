Trump threatens Iran's leader, demands ‘unconditional surrender'

President Donald Trump warned Iran leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and "our patience is wearing thin."

Trump demanded Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

Trump reportedly recently vetoed a plan by Israel to assassinate the ayatollah.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iranian leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and "our patience is wearing thin," before demanding Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he wrote.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Trump in a subsequent post made clear what he does want from Iran: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

The threat from the U.S. president came two days after news outlets reported that Trump vetoed a plan by Israel to assassinate the ayatollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday downplayed his reported disagreement with Trump over Khamenei, saying, "I wouldn't rush to conclusions."

The Trump administration has previously insisted that the U.S. was not directly involved in what Israel called a preemptive strike against Iran on Friday, kicking off five days of missile fire between the two regional powers.

But Trump's latest comments suggest the U.S. is now at least willing to threaten direct military intervention as it backs Israel's effort to bring Tehran to heel.

Trump is expected to hold a meeting in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict with his top national security advisors.

On Monday, Trump abruptly returned to Washington, D.C., from Canada, where he had traveled for a meeting of the Group of Seven nations.

Before he left, Trump criticized the G7 for kicking Russia out of the group in 2014 after its annexation of Crimea.

Trump teed up Tuesday's threat against Khamenei with an earlier social media post declaring, "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

Tehran "had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff,'" Trump wrote.

"Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.