Trump threatens to put 200% tariff on French Champagne and other EU spirits

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Moet champagne bottles are seen at Berlin Brandenburg airport in Schonefeld, Germany on February 24, 2025. 
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to put a 200% tariff on alcohol from France and other European nations in the latest escalation of global trade tensions.

The U.S. tariff comes after the European Union moved to put an import tax on American whiskey.

"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.," Trump said on Truth Social.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

