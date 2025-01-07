Trump to announce $20 billion foreign investment to build new U.S. data centers

- President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers in the U.S., a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.
- Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, the source said.
Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, the source said.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
