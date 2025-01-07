Money Report

Trump to announce $20 billion foreign investment to build new U.S. data centers

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC and Eamon Javers,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2024. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers in the U.S., a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.
  • Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, the source said.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected Tuesday to announce a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers in the United States, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, the source said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

