Trump to announce $20 billion foreign investment to build new U.S. data centers

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers in the U.S., a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, the source said.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected Tuesday to announce a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers in the United States, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, the source said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.