Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump to announce AI infrastructure investment backed by Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank

By Eamon Javers,CNBC and Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son delivers remarks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. 
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is set to announce a joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in the U.S., sources told CNBC and NBC News.
  • The project, dubbed Stargate, is expected to be unveiled at the White House by Trump, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and executives from the tech giants.
  • Softbank's Son had already promised a four-year, $100-billion investment when he recently visited then-President-elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

President Donald Trump will announce a joint venture Tuesday with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in the United States, CNBC's Eamon Javers and NBC News' Peter Alexander report.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The project, dubbed Stargate, will be unveiled at the White House by Trump, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and executives from Oracle and OpenAI, according to sources familiar with the plan.

The companies are expected to commit to an initial $100 billion and up to $500 billion to the project over the next four years, according to CBS News, which first reported details of the expected announcement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stargate's first joint venture will be a data center in Texas, CBS reported.

Softbank's Son had already announced a four-year, $100-billion AI investment in the United States in December, when he visited then-President-elect Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

It was not immediately clear if the anticipated investment being announced Tuesday would be in addition to Son's prior pledge.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

What a second Trump administration could mean for your money

news 22 mins ago

Healthy Returns: Biotech and pharma M&A is off to a good start in 2025 — but will it last?

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

— NBC News' Peter Alexander contributed to this report

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us