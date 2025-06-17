Trump to extend TikTok deadline for third time, pushing decision out another 90 days

President Donald Trump plans to again extend a deadline requiring China's ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. business or be effectively banned in the country,

It's the third time President Trump will have extended the deadline since taking office in January.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it's a 90-day extension.

"President Trump will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure."

ByteDance was nearing the deadline of June 19, to sell TikTok's U.S. operations in order to satisfy a national security law that the Supreme Court upheld just a few days before Trump's second presidential inauguration. Under the law, app store operators like Apple and Google and internet service providers would be penalized for supporting TikTok.

ByteDance originally faced a Jan. 19 deadline to comply with the national security law, but Trump signed an executive order when he first took office that pushed the deadline to April 5. Trump extended the deadline for the second time a day before that April mark.

Trump told NBC News in May that he would extend the TikTok deadline again if no deal was reached, and he reiterated his plans on Thursday.

Prior to Trump signing the first executive order, TikTok briefly went offline in the U.S. for a day, only to return after the president's announcement. Apple and Google also removed TikTok from the Apple App Store and Google Play during TikTok's initial U.S. shut down, but then reinstated the app to their respective app stores in February.

Multiple parties including Oracle, AppLovin, and Billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty consortium have expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations. It's unclear whether the Chinese government would approve a deal.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report

